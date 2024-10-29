Sahgal Delhi Demons extend winning streak, Noida Eagles remain winless

triumphed over the Noida Eagles by 7 wickets in a compelling contest of the Pro Cricket League, marking their fourth consecutive victory while leaving the Eagles still searching for their first win of the season.

Winning the toss, the Demons opted to field first, a decision that set the stage for an engaging contest. The Noida Eagles responded positively, with openers Ankit Narwal and Alok Ranjan building a solid partnership of 69 runs. Narwal was dismissed for 23 off 20 balls, but Ranjan took charge, smashing a brisk 52 off just 34 deliveries.

Captain Kuldeep Hudda played a key role, scoring a rapid 47 runs off 21 balls, which included 5 sixes, and helped shift the momentum back towards the Eagles. Rahul Chaudhary added a valuable unbeaten 34 off 28 balls, allowing the Eagles to post a competitive total of 194/6 in their 20 overs.

In response, the launched an aggressive chase, with openers Abhijeet Sharma and Mohammad Sultan Ansari setting the tone with a blistering partnership of 128 runs. Abhijeet dominated the innings, scoring an explosive 80 runs off just 40 balls, featuring 9 fours and 5 sixes. Ansari provided solid support with a well-made 54 off 35 balls.

With the momentum firmly in their favor, captain Phil Mustard came in at number 3 and contributed a quick 30 runs off 21 balls before falling with just 18 runs required for victory. However, Shivam Sharma and Dinesh Kumar ensured a smooth finish, comfortably chasing down the target with 9 balls to spare.

This impressive victory consolidates the ' 2nd position at the points table, while the Noida Eagles, still seeking their first points, face a daunting challenge ahead in the tournament.