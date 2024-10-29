Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Secretary visits Govt Livestock Farm in Bahawalpur

NEWS WIRE
October 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, visited the Government Livestock Farm in Jogait Peer, Bahawalpur. He reviewed the farm’s operations, facilities, and routine activities, emphasizing the need to introduce innovations in the livestock sector to implement modern farming techniques and achieve sustainable farming practices. He stated that the Punjab government is committed to advancing the livestock sector as a cornerstone for rural development and economic growth. He highlighted the necessity of innovation within the livestock system to enhance productivity by applying modern farming techniques and achieving sustainable farming practices. He also visited the Livestock Secretariat in Southern Punjab, Bahawalpur, where he received a comprehensive briefing on the departmental activities of officers in the Bahawalpur district. He stressed the importance of the rapid implementation of development schemes for the improvement and welfare of local farmers and communities.

ICCI, SBP unite to enhance trade, support entrepreneurs

