J.D. Vance’s recent statement advocating negotiations with Russia as essential for resolving the Ukraine-Russia war marks the first time a major candidate in the upcoming U.S. election has openly supported a diplomatic settlement with Russia. This position arises amid increasing Democratic concerns over their candidate’s viability and Donald Trump’s potential return to the stage, who has already expressed scepticism about prolonged support for Ukraine. Compounding these dynamics is a Pentagon estimate that North Korea has deployed approximately 10,000 troops to eastern Russia for training, with eventual deployment planned along the border near Kursk—significantly boosting Russian forces at a time when Ukraine faces both manpower and ammunition shortages. Altogether, these developments suggest a potential turning point in the two-year conflict may be approaching.

A notable signal of this shift is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s so-called “victory plan,” which many commentators now view as a first draft outline for peace. With hundreds of thousands of lives lost, a generation of young Ukrainians erased from future voter rolls, and vast swathes of Ukrainian and Russian land devastated, a push for peace may be overdue. While the world appears gradually inclined towards diplomacy, perhaps it is time for swifter action.

Much depends on the upcoming U.S. election, but the world is already looking towards a post-war landscape. The same day, Pakistan’s signing of a memorandum of understanding with Russia to increase parliamentary cooperation at the Parliament House offers a timely illustration of this shift taking place in real time.