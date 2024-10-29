Türkiye Pursuing BRICS

At this week’s BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underscored Türkiye’s longstanding interest in joining the BRICS alliance. As the sole NATO member exploring membership in this predominantly non-Western organization, Türkiye’s pursuit of BRICS reflects Ankara’s shifting foreign policy stance toward strategic autonomy and economic multipolarity. Erdogan’s attendance conveyed Türkiye’s intentions and hinted at a broader message to its Western allies, particularly NATO and the EU, as it navigates its own path in a complex geopolitical landscape.

Türkiye’s primary motivations for aligning with BRICS are rooted in economic considerations. The current BRICS nations-Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa-recently expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, strengthening the organization’s economic and political footprint. Türkiye, as a regional middle power and a G20 member, stands to benefit from joining BRICS by enhancing economic cooperation with emerging markets in energy, trade, and development. As Türkiye grapples with ongoing financial challenges, closer ties with BRICS could provide an alternative to its traditional economic partners, potentially stabilizing its economy by diversifying trade routes and investment sources.

Economic cooperation with BRICS members also aligns with Türkiye’s broader national interest. Türkiye has already pursued joint initiatives with BRICS members, particularly with China and Russia, indicating Ankara’s readiness to further strengthen these relationships. This partnership is significant because it offers Türkiye access to non-Western financial institutions, such as the New Development Bank, which could support major infrastructure and development projects in Türkiye.

Türkiye’s pursuit of BRICS membership reflects a wider foreign policy reorientation. While Ankara remains a NATO member and an EU candidate, it is increasingly prioritizing a more independent “strategic autonomy” that allows it to engage in alliances without being constrained by Western agendas. This shift has been particularly visible in Türkiye’s response to the EU’s criticism over its growing ties with BRICS nations, especially Russia.

The summit’s subdued reaction from NATO countries, such as Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s acknowledgment of Türkiye’s “sovereign right” to engage with BRICS, reveals the balancing act required of NATO members. Should Türkiye join BRICS officially, it would amplify the organization’s geopolitical stature as a symbol of nonalignment while positioning Türkiye favorably within both Western and non-Western camps. This dual affiliation would increase Türkiye’s leverage in negotiations with Western allies, granting it more latitude in foreign policy decisions that serve its own interests rather than those of NATO or the EU.

Türkiye’s interest in BRICS reflects mounting frustration with Western hegemony. President Erdogan has frequently criticized Western dominance in global institutions, calling for more inclusive representation. Disappointment over Türkiye’s protracted EU membership process and strained relations with the US have only strengthened this critique. For many Turkish decision-makers, the Western era of global influence is in decline, as evidenced by recent developments in international conflicts and power dynamics.

Türkiye’s alignment with BRICS is, in part, a reaction to Western selective diplomacy. The Turkish government’s stance on conflicts like the Gaza war has highlighted its disapproval of what it perceives as Western double standards. By joining BRICS, Türkiye aims to engage with emerging global powers like China and Russia, who, while not immune to criticism, are viewed as less hypocritical in addressing global conflicts. The Astana peace process for Syria, involving Türkiye, Russia, and Iran, exemplifies Türkiye’s collaborative approach with BRICS members on regional security issues.

Türkiye’s BRICS aspirations are also reflective of its vision for a multipolar world where it can operate without succumbing to any single power’s dominance. A more interconnected Global South, bolstered by BRICS, provides Türkiye with an alternative geopolitical orientation. This perspective is particularly attractive as Ankara’s leaders observe the rise of the Global South and an emerging coalition of nations that increasingly resist Western dominance.

BRICS membership would enable Türkiye to adopt a nonaligned foreign policy that prioritizes its national interests over ideological alignment. Historically, Türkiye has maintained its position as a close U.S. ally and a founding NATO member. However, Ankara has repositioned itself in recent years, building pragmatic alliances with former adversaries like Russia and cultivating relations with China at the expense of Western ties. Türkiye’s BRICS membership would support its pursuit of a nonaligned foreign policy that balances relations with both East and West, enabling it to act in its own best interests rather than as a passive player in Western alliances.

Türkiye’s diplomatic overtures to BRICS also serve as a message to the West, particularly the EU. Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has implied that Türkiye’s interest in BRICS would not exist if it were already an EU member. By aligning with BRICS, Türkiye sends a clear signal to Brussels, encouraging European leaders to reassess their treatment of Ankara if they hope to retain Türkiye as a cooperative ally. This is especially pertinent given that BRICS is rapidly emerging as a viable platform for global influence, attracting countries that feel marginalized by Western policies.

Furthermore, Türkiye’s frustrations with the West’s selective humanitarian rhetoric-particularly regarding Gaza-have underscored the limitations of Western support. The country perceives BRICS as a platform where it can engage with other influential powers who, while not perfect, are deemed more genuine in addressing regional issues. As Türkiye’s regional influence grows, its ties with BRICS countries could elevate its standing in international negotiations and solidify its position as a respected middle power.

Türkiye’s interest in joining BRICS reflects a calculated approach to the shifting global order. Driven by economic interests, strategic autonomy, frustration with Western hegemony, and aspirations for a more multipolar world, Türkiye’s BRICS bid challenges traditional alliances and signals Ankara’s readiness to explore partnerships beyond its Western commitments. While Türkiye remains committed to its NATO obligations, the benefits of BRICS membership are appealing enough to risk potential Western criticism.

The message from Türkiye is clear: should Western allies continue to overlook Türkiye’s grievances and dismiss its calls for greater autonomy, Ankara will pursue its path to an independent foreign policy. Erdogan’s presence at the Kazan summit underscores this sentiment and serves as a reminder that Türkiye’s foreign policy is not beholden to Western preferences alone. With growing influence in the BRICS bloc, Türkiye could reshape its role in the international arena, strategically positioning itself between Western and emerging powers to advance its interests in an increasingly interconnected world.

M A Hossain

The writer is a political and defense analyst based in Bangladesh. He can be reached at writetomahossain@gmail.com