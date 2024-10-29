Three-day exhibition Yokai Parade kicks off at SBP Museum

KARACHI - A 3-day Japan traveling exhibition “Yokai Parade” supernatural monsters from Japan kicked off at State Bank of Pakistan’s Museum, Art Gallery and Archives here on Monday. The event was organized by Japan Foundation, in collaboration with Japanese Consulate. The Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan Saleemullah along with Consul General of Japan in Karachi Hattori Massaru inaugurated the three day event. The exhibition will continue from Monday to Wednesday, where large number of people will explore Japan’s Yokai and its mysterious culture. From traditional pictures scrolls and nishiki-e to everyday toys and films about fascinating world of Yokai and encounter the supernatural imagination of ancient Japan. The unique, diverse characters and designs would captivate people with their spookiness and mysteriousness. The inaugural ceremony was attended by large number of guests and guest speaker Maliha Rao briefed the audiences regarding “Yokai Parade”.

The participants including chief guest, Japanese Consul General and other guests viewed the exhibition by visiting the gallery and Maliha Rao briefed the visitors regarding the exhibition.