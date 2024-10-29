Twin cities launch anti-polio drive targeting over 2m children

ISLAMABAD/ Rawalpindi - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and Rawalpindi Division have launched expansive anti-polio campaigns this week, targeting over 2 million children under five in a coordinated effort to eradicate polio from the region.

In Islamabad, the ICT administration kicked off its campaign to vaccinate 461,000 children, with plans to operate door-to-door vaccinations and set up teams in public areas until November 3. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon highlighted the critical role of community cooperation and warned that obstructing vaccination teams would lead to legal consequences, emphasizing polio eradication as a shared national responsibility. This came after Assistant Commissioner Pothohar Farwa Batool led an operation to arrest a mall manager who had blocked polio workers from entering a private mall.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Division’s campaign, part of the National Immunization Drive (NID), aims to immunize over 1.57 million children. Commissioner Engr. Aamir Khattak launched the drive at the commissioner’s office, joined by Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema and health officials. The campaign employs 3,717 mobile teams and has established 163 transit camps at key locations to cover children in transit. With recent positive environmental samples in areas like Dhoke Dalal, authorities stressed the urgency of immunization and called on parents and community leaders to support the effort.

Both campaigns are part of a broader government initiative, emphasizing the importance of public engagement to secure a polio-free future for Pakistan.