Two cops suspended after lockup video goes viral

FAISALABAD - SP Iqbal Division suspended two police officials on the charge of viral of video of a locked accused on social media. Police said here on Monday that CPO Kamran Adil had received complaint that video of an accused locked behind the bars in Batala Colony police station was viral on social media. After receiving information, the CPO took serious notice and directed the SP Iqbal Division to probe into the matter and take action against the responsible. Therefore, an inquiry was conducted during which head constable Jamshaid Ahmad and constable Ghulam Mustafa were found guilty. Hence, the SP Iqbal Division suspended both police officials and arrested one Sohail who made video of the locked accused and shared it on social media with the help of his accomplice. Show cause notices were also issued to SHO Batala Colony and Muharrar of the police station on charge of their negligence while raids were being conducted for arrest of the remaining accused, spokesman added.

Three arrested over killing minor boy

Saddar police arrested three accused on the charge of killing a minor boy after committing unnatural offence. Police said here on Monday that 7-year-old Ali Hasan got missing from his house under mysterious circumstances few days ago and his body was found outside the locality. CPO Kamran Adil after receiving information directed the SP Iqbal Town to probe into the matter and ensure arrest of the culprits. Therefore, a special police was constituted who started investigation on scientific lines and arrested three accused including Nawaz, Arshad and Shehbaz. Further investigation was under way, spokesman added.

Two killed in road accidents

Two persons were killed while three others sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Faisalabad during last 12 hours. Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that Abdul Ghafoor (60) along with his wife Hanifan Bibi (52) was travelling on a motorcycle when their two-wheeler met a road accident near Chak No.252-GB. As a result, Abdul Ghafoor died on the spot whereas, Rescue 1122 shifted his wife to Allied Hospital-II in a critical condition. Meanwhile, Allah Ditta(52) r/o Chak No.409-GB was killed while Irfan (20) and Shazia (50) were injured serious when a speedy motorcycle collided with a QingQi rickshaw near Jalla Mor Tandlianwala.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala while the area police started investigation after taking the body into custody, spokesman added.