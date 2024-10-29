Two-day Advanced Clubfoot Treatment course ends

Peshawar - A two-day Advanced Clubfoot Treatment Provider Course concluded in Nathiagali, organised in collaboration with the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar and Miracle Feet USA.

The course was attended by selected orthopaedic surgeons, physiotherapists, and orthotists from across the country. Medical professionals from the Paraplegic Centre, Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad, Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar, Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi, Swat Group of Hospitals, Children’s Hospital & Health Institute Multan, Meo Hospital Lahore, and the National Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences Islamabad participated.

Dr Muhammad Saqib from Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi, Dr Khukla Imtiaz from the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar, and Dr Sajjad Ahmed and Dr Nasir Nawaz from Saidu Group of Hospitals provided hands-on training. Prof Alam Zeb, Medical Director and senior orthopaedic surgeon at MTI Abbottabad, not only participated in the programme but also ensured the course’s official registration with the DME at MTI Abbottabad, granting participants Continuing Medical Education (CME) credential hours.

Chief Executive Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas and Miracle Feet Programme Manager for South Asia, Dr Faisal Imtiaz, encouraged the participants to serve humanity with unwavering dedication and selflessness, aiming for both worldly and spiritual rewards.