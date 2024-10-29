Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party gets leading position in parliamentary elections 2024

Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party gets leading position in parliamentary elections 2024
October 29, 2024
TASHKENT  -  The Election Commission of Uzbekistan on Monday announced that the Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party is in the leading position in the parliamentary elections 2024 of Uzbekistan. While announcing Political Parties position in parliamentary election 2024 held on October 27, 2024 , Chairman of the Commission of Republic of Uzbekistan, Zayniddin Nizamkhodjayev announced that the Uzbekistan’s Liberal Democratic Party has won 64 seats out of 150 in Uzbekistan’s parliament with 42.7% of the vote in parliamentary elections held in the country.

Chairman of the Commission of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Zayniddin Nizamkhodjayev held a press conference along with Deputy Chairman of the Commission, Kuchkarov Bakhrom Tulkinovich in Tashkent Media Centre.

Chairman of the Commission of Uzbekistan informed that National Revival Democratic Party got 29 seats, Adolat (Justice) Social Democratic Party won 21 seats, People’s Democratic Party 20 seats, and the Environmental Party 16 seats. The Chief Election Commissioner said that 854 international observers monitored the parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan held on October 27, besides the domestic and foreign media gave full coverage to the election.

He said that the local and international observers have declared the parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan as free and fair and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and other international organizations observers will inform the media in this regard. It is pertinent to mention that Citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan including women, youth and people from all walks of life are enthusiastically active during these elections. Uzbekistan election commission holds parliamentary and local elections on October 27, 2024, following significant constitutional and electoral legal framework reform.

These are the first elections under a new mixed electoral system and over the past few years, significant changes have taken place in the political system of the Republic of Uzbekistan, which have affected all spheres of socio-political life.

One of these changes is the innovation and digitization of the electoral legislation and changing the electoral system of the Republic of Uzbekistan from majority to majority-proportional one (sometimes it is called mixed) in elections to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The mixed electoral system, in which two classical electoral formulas (majority and proportional) are linked, is also used in a number of other states on different continents, from the states of the European Union (Bulgaria, Hungary, Germany, Italy and the states of the Far East (Japan, etc.).

