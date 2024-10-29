WAPDA to build 5 small dams in GB to generate 13940MW electricity

GILGIT - Project Director of the Diamer Bhasha Dam, Nizakat Hussain, stated that WAPDA plans to build five small dams in Gilgit-Baltistan with a total capacity of 13,940MW. While speaking to media representatives at the site of the dam, he mentioned that the dams, which include Shevik, Skardu Sho, Thargos, Elbo, and Bunji, will be con­structed by WAPDA and will provide much-need­ed electricity to the country. Additionally, these dams will accelerate industrial development and significantly improve food security.

According to Nizakat Hussain, work on the five dams will commence in Gilgit-Baltistan as soon as possible, with Bunji Dam generating the most electricity at 7,100MW. He informed that the smallest power project will be Shevik, which will produce 4,600MW. He added that the con­struction of these dams will not only increase the lifespan of the Diamer Bhasha Dam, Dasu, and Tarbela Dams but also enhance their capac­ity. He revealed that the project aims to increase the height of the Diamer Bhasha Dam and deep­en the river to extend the life of the lower dams.

Nizakat Hussain emphasized that the con­struction of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam will help prevent soil from upper areas from reaching other dams. He also mentioned that 70% of the work on the dam has been completed and is ex­pected to finish by 2029. “The dam will have a tunnel with enough capacity to store ten days’ worth of water, which will help reduce water scarcity in Tarbela Dam during winters,” he add­ed. Additionally, the dam will help control flood damage by regulating water flow during high floods, he informed. Nizakat Hussain also noted that hundreds of Chinese nationals are playing a crucial role in the dam’s construction, and the dam’s lifespan is expected to be 80 years, which can be extended with the construction of small dams in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, Hussain stated that the Diam­er-Bhasha Dam is a concrete dam, and its con­struction is the largest in the world.