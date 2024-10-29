Women Are Not Rehabilitation Centres

With a heavy heart, I reflect on a societal expectation that continues to erode the dignity and well-being of women. For far too long, women have been burdened with the task of “fixing” men, especially in marriage — an expectation that reduces women to caregivers for troubled souls, disregarding the emotional toll on them. This toxic mindset perpetuates a cycle of injustice. Families often overlook poor behaviour in sons, assuming marriage will somehow reform them. Women are then unfairly tasked with instilling values, curbing destructive behaviours, and teaching accountability, reducing their own agency and undermining the foundation of balanced partnerships. In no other context are women expected to be emotional caretakers simply by virtue of a relationship.

Imagine asking someone to hire an unqualified employee, hoping they will “learn on the job.” This same logic is applied in our culture to marriage, where a woman’s worth is linked to her capacity to manage and “correct” a man’s failings. Marriage should be a partnership based on mutual respect and accountability, not a means of excusing men from the consequences of their actions. Women should not be expected to absorb or transform someone else’s irresponsibility, nor suffer for a man’s lack of upbringing. Instead of pressuring women to “fix” flawed men, society should focus on raising boys to become responsible, respectful, and emotionally mature individuals from the start.

We must collectively take responsibility to raise boys who are self-aware, respectful, and capable of emotional labour. It’s time to stop normalising the expectation that women should repair the results of years of neglectful parenting or societal complacency. We need a focus on teaching accountability, promoting gender equality in emotional and domestic labour, and viewing marriage as a partnership of equals. To challenge outdated expectations, we need dialogue on gender roles, backed by policy changes that encourage equality. Public figures, educators, and policymakers must denounce the harmful belief that marriage can “cure” male irresponsibility. Families, too, must confront biases in parenting, nurturing both boys and girls to become mature, responsible adults.

Women are not rehabilitation centres, nor should they be expected to mend what society has neglected. It’s time to shift this burden from women and place it where it belongs: on society itself, which has failed to properly raise its men.

TANIA SHAHJAHAN,

Sindh.