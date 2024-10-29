Since the peaceful liberation of Xinjiang in 1949, and the founding of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in 1955 in particular, Xinjiang has seen continued improvement in its standard of living, comprehensive progress in various areas, stability in the overall situation of society, and positive momentum for development. All this has been made possible by strong support from the state and other parts of the country, as well as by the concerted efforts of all of Xinjiang's ethnic groups especially Uyghur community.

At watershed moment when Uyghur families and youth are fully immersed into journey of robust progress already witnessed by international community, western-driven faction “World Uyghur Congress” that has nothing to do with Chinese Uyghur has been trying to build narrative in the world that China has stripped them of their due rights and plunged them into ditch of regression. Recently, it made another failed attempt to befool the world audience by holding a sham WUC’s eighth General Assembly in Sarajevo on October 25-27.

The fraud and foul-mouthed WUC’s 8th GM baselessly alleged Chinese government with repression of ethnic culture, religion, human rights, democracy, and freedom. However, world is wise enough to figure out difference between propaganda and truth. US-funded WUC’s 8th GM Sarajevo stands exposed explicitly in the eyes of world as contrary to its assertion of Uyghur’s social, economic and political degradation, Xinjiang development has gone full steam ahead.

Stability is the cornerstone of development. Last year, Xinjiang's GDP reached 1.91 trillion yuan ($268.2 billion), fiscal revenue surpassed 200 billion yuan, and imports and exports rose 45.9 percent year-on-year to 357.3 billion yuan. These accomplishments are closely tied to Xinjiang's sustained economic strategies tied with de-extremization and anti-terrorism efforts.

Education has also played a key role in Xinjiang's fight against poverty. By last year, all eligible children aged 4 to 6 in Xinjiang had access to nearby preschools. Since 1988, more than 2 million rural middle school students and some impoverished urban students in Xinjiang have received free compulsory education.

Xinjiang achieved 6.8 percent GDP growth in 2023, compared to the national growth rate of 5.2 percent. The per capita disposable income of urban and rural residents increased by 5.6 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively. Its fixed-asset investment increased 12.4 percent, and retail sales rose 18.8 percent compared to a year ago.

Central Asia remained Xinjiang's largest trade market, with total imports and exports surging 50 percent year on year in 2023 and accounting for 79.4 percent of Xinjiang's total imports and exports.

Xinjiang's tourism industry also achieved rapid growth, with the region receiving 265 million visitors, a remarkable 117 percent growth, setting a historical record. The tourism revenue of the region totaled 296.7 billion yuan (about $41.2 billion), up 227 percent, while the airport passenger throughput exceeded 40 million for the first time, an increase of 143.8 percent compared to the previous year.

Xinjiang is experiencing its best development period in history, marked by economic prosperity, social stability and ethnic unity. The region also plays a key role in China's efforts to enhance openness and global cooperation.

From a historical perspective, Xinjiang has always been an inseparable part of Chinese territory. "The multiethnic composition of Xinjiang dates back to ancient times, and it has always been a region where multiple cultures and religions coexist. The Chinese government fully respects citizens' rights to religious freedom and lawfully protects legitimate religious activities.

Seeing Xinjiang firsthand, many journalists and scholars around the world were struck by the richness of people's lives and the many developments taking place. According to the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and the Law of the People's Republic of China on Ethnic Regional Autonomy, ethnic autonomous areas have the right to enact autonomous and separate regulations to adapt the provisions of the state law, administrative regulations and local regulations in accordance with their local conditions. These stipulations have played an important role in safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the ethnic minorities and promoting economic and social development in ethnic autonomous areas. Internationally, there is a baseless narrative that separates Xinjiang culture and Chinese culture and even portrays them as being in opposition.

However, a large amount of archaeological evidence tells us that Xinjiang has always been an important part of the Chinese cultural sphere. When the People's Republic of China was founded in 1949, the ethnic peoples of Xinjiang mainly comprised the Uygur, Han, Kazak, Hui, Kirgiz, Mongolian, Xibe, Tajik, Manchu, Uzbek,Russian, Daur and Tartar, with the Uygurs boasting the largest population.

The practice of ethnic regional autonomy in Xinjiang has ensured the democratic rights of all ethnic peoples in the region, making them the masters of Xinjiang. It is also of great significance in strengthening the harmonious relationship of equality, unity and mutual assistance of the various ethnic groups, safeguarding national unification, accelerating economic development, and promoting social progress in Xinjiang. Between 1990 and 2016, Xinjiang witnessed many terrorist attacks.

However, since 2017, no such attacks have taken place, primarily because of the government's efforts to combat terrorism and extremism following the law.