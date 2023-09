KARACHI-As many as 14 trucks of smuggled goods worth millions of rupees were recover in joint operation at Yousaf Goth bus terminal in Karachi on Thursday. According to details, the customs intelligence, Sindh Rangers and police conducted joint operation. During operation, 14 trucks of smuggled goods comprising smuggled tyres, imported items, betel nut, electronics, cigarettes, cloth and other items were impounded. However, no arrest could be made during the joint operation.