42 more power pilferers arrested in Lesco region

LAHORE - On the 22nd day of the anti-power theft operation, the Lahore Elec­tric Supply Company (LESCO) got arrested 42 electricity thieves by police and detected pilferage on 456 connections in all five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, company’s spokesman confirmed to the media on Thursday. He said that applications against 452 elec­tricity thieves had been submitted in the respective police stations for registration of cases, out of which 239 cases have been reg­istered and 42 accused arrested. Among the detected connections, three were of industrial category, two agricultural, 20 commercial and 431 domestic, and supply to all those was disconnected. He said all electricity pilferers were collectively charged a total of 912,094 detection units worth Rs 43.486 million. Sharing de­tails, the spokesman said that Rs 200,000 were charged as detec­tion bill to a domestic connection in Mughal Park on The Lower Mall road; detection bill amounting to Rs 1 million against 3,125 units to a customer pilfering electricity in Sanda area on Saggian Road; Rs 625,000 detection bill to another power pilferer in Factory Area; and Rs 400,000 detection bill against 6,000 units to a customer in Bhati Gate area. The spokesman said that during 22 days of anti-power theft operations, LESCO detected pilferage on 9,352 con­nections and submitted 9,240 FIR applications. Out of which, 7,927 FIRs were registered against pow­er pilferers, while 1,716 accused were arrested. He added that all electricity pilferers were charged an accumulative bill of Rs 913,602 million against 20,528,749 de­tection units. Meanwhile, The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered Rs 38 million from 982 chronuic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 16th day of its recovery campaign. LESCO spokesman told the media here Thursday that Chief Engi­neer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, with the support of Tehsildar City Mu­jahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun, recovered out­standing dues of Rs 4.51m from 104 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 5.51m from 80 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Sim­ilarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wat­too, along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cantt. Sajjad Qureshi, recovered Rs 4.95 million from 125 default­ers in Central Circle and Rs 3.56m from 74 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engi­neer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Mu­hammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 7.44m from 90 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 3.31 mil­lion from 81 defaulters in Sheikh­upura Circle. He added that LES­CO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered out­standing dues of Rs 2.61 million from 149 defaulters in Okara Cir­cle and Rs 6.82 million from 279 defaulters in Kasur Circle. Up till now, LESCO has recovered more than Rs 482m from 14,322 chron­ic defaulters in its all circles of op­eration. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 55.07m from 1,547 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 111.95m from 1,723 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 70.05m from 1,785 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 32.83 million from 982 defaulters in S Circle, Rs 31.10m from 1,108 default­ers in Nankana Circle; Rs 66.56 million from 1,333 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 31.38 m from 2,132 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 83.62m from 3,712 defaulters in Kasur Circle.