500-year-old hamam bringing Istanbul’s past to life

ISTANBUL - Closed to the public for more than a decade, the stunning Zeyrek Çinili Hamam has just reopened its wooden doors to the world. Located in Istanbul’s Zeyrek neighborhood – on the European side of the Bosporus, adjacent to the historic Fatih district – the bathhouse was built in the 1530s by Mimar Sinan, the architect-in-chief to illustrious Ottoman sultans such as Suleiman the Magnificent. “Çinili” means “tiled” in Turkish, highlighting the hamam’s most prominent interior design feature; the bathouse was once covered in thousands of bright blue Iznik tiles. Open for five centuries, serving the public mostly as a hamam but briefly as a saddlery and a storeroom in the late 1700s, the hamam was rather dilapidated by the time it closed in 2010.