Friday, September 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Actions to rid Pakistan from economic losses will continue with full force, warns COAS

General Syed Asim Munir gets briefing about law enforcement actions against electricity, gas theft, hoarding, foreign currency smuggling in Punjab

Actions to rid Pakistan from economic losses will continue with full force, warns COAS
Tahir Niaz
September 29, 2023
Headlines, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) vis­ited Lahore on Thurs­day and attended meet­ing of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

During the Apex Com­mittee meeting, COAS was briefed about over­all security situation, including law enforce­ment actions against electricity and gas theft, hoarding and foreign currency smuggling. 

The forum was also briefed on measures taken for protection of minorities and prog­ress of operations in Ka­cha area. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Pub­lic Relations (ISPR), the forum also reviewed re­patriation of illegal for­eign nationals. 

COAS emphasised, “Law enforcement ac­tions against spectrum of illegal activities will continue with full force in collaboration with the LEAs and the con­cerned government departments to rid Pakistan from the sub­stantial economic loss­es it continues to suffer due to pilferage done by different methods”. 

Trafficked Beggars

The forum was also apprised on progress on SIFC and Green Pun­ initiatives. COAS un­derscored the need for synergy among all relevant depart­ments for gainful ef­fects of the landmark initiatives. The par­ticipants affirmed that state institutions, gov­ernment departments and people are united for progress and pros­perity of the province.

Tags:

Tahir Niaz

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1695785913.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023