Actions to rid Pakistan from economic losses will continue with full force, warns COAS

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) vis­ited Lahore on Thurs­day and attended meet­ing of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

During the Apex Com­mittee meeting, COAS was briefed about over­all security situation, including law enforce­ment actions against electricity and gas theft, hoarding and foreign currency smuggling.

The forum was also briefed on measures taken for protection of minorities and prog­ress of operations in Ka­cha area. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Pub­lic Relations (ISPR), the forum also reviewed re­patriation of illegal for­eign nationals.

COAS emphasised, “Law enforcement ac­tions against spectrum of illegal activities will continue with full force in collaboration with the LEAs and the con­cerned government departments to rid Pakistan from the sub­stantial economic loss­es it continues to suffer due to pilferage done by different methods”.

The forum was also apprised on progress on SIFC and Green Pun­ initiatives. COAS un­derscored the need for synergy among all relevant depart­ments for gainful ef­fects of the landmark initiatives. The par­ticipants affirmed that state institutions, gov­ernment departments and people are united for progress and pros­perity of the province.