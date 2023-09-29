Friday, September 29, 2023
AJK celebrates Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW) with fabulous zest, full religious fervor

Web Desk
6:38 PM | September 29, 2023
The most sanctified day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi  (SAWW)  the Birth Day of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was celebrated across Azad Jammu Kashmir including expatriates lake city of Mirpur on Friday with full traditional religious zeal and fervor.
 
All AJK  cities, towns, and villages have been beautifully decorated and illuminated to celebrate the most sacred day In the global Islamic history with milad processions and greetings to celebrate the most sacred day for humanity including the Muslim world.

Various Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) processions and rallies were taken out from various parts of the city and other parts of the district, which were the hallmark of the sanctified day.
 
All the processions later joined the main Milad procession taken out from Markazi Jamia Mosque Moulana Mufti  Abdul Hakeem at the central  Allama Iqbal Road.

A large number of people from all spheres of life joined the procession to celebrate the birthday of Sarwar-e-Konain, Khatim-un-Nabaeen Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) with full religious enthusiasm and fervor.

