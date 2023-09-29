Ali Zaryab, Zain score maiden double tons on day one of QeAT fourth round

LAHORE - Lahore Whites’ Ali Zaryab and Multan’s Zain Abbas struck their maiden double centu­ries on Thursday, the first day of the fourth-round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24.

Rawalpindi’s left-arm fast-bowler Mohammad Faizan bagged a five-wicket haul against Faisalabad on his first-class debut. After being put into bat, Faisalabad batters were unable to face a fiery spell from left-arm pacer Moham­mad Faizan, who in his maid­en first-class match took five wickets for 35 and helped his side bowl out Faisalabad for 112 in 39.3 overs. Ali Waqas was the only notable batter for Faisalabad, scoring 26.

In reply, Rawalpindi were 77 for four in 32.3 overs when stumps were drawn. Open­ing batter Zeeshan Malik top-scored for his side, returning undefeated on 60 off 96 balls, hitting nine fours. For Faisala­bad, Test fast bowler Faheem Ashraf bagged two wickets for seven runs in seven overs.

While, after being put into bat, Multan completely domi­nated the first day’s proceed­ings courtesy an unbeaten double century by Zain Abbas. The left-handed opening bat­ter scored 219 off 268 balls, smashing 30 fours and one six. He knitted an unbroken 312-run partnership for the third wicket with Moham­mad Basit, who remained not out on 142 off 166 balls, laced with 23 fours and two sixes. At stumps, Multan were 405 for two in 86.1 overs.

A 153-run first-wicket part­nership between Ali Zaryab and Ahmed Shehzad helped Lahore Whites post 345 for three in 87 overs against Kara­chi Whites. After being asked to bat first, left-handed batter Ali Zaryab scored his maiden first-class double century. He returned unbeaten on 204 off 289 balls, studded with 25 fours and one six. Test crick­eter Ahmed scored 65, which included nine boundaries, before he was bowled by Test left-arm spinner Noman Ali. Noman took two wickets for 104 runs from 30 overs.

Lahore Blues captain Imran Butt’s decision to bat first back­fired as Lahore lost four wick­ets for 58 runs. At that stage of the match, Hussain Talat was joined by wicketkeeper-batter Junaid Ali and the pair added 138 runs for the fifth wicket. Hussain top-scored for his side with a 167-ball 87, which in­cluded 12 fours.

Junaid scored 82 off 101 balls, hitting 14 fours and one six. Kashif Bhatti, coming to bat at number eight, scored 69 off 91 balls, smashing five fours and four sixes before Lahore Blues were dismissed for 334 in 85.1 overs. For Peshawar, Mo­hammad Ilyas and Niaz Khan bagged three wickets apiece. Sajid Khan grabbed two wickets for 91 runs from 29 overs.