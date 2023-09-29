Friday, September 29, 2023
AWKUM tops KP, Pakistan in 2024 rankings

Our Staff Reporter
September 29, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -   Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan (AWKUM), has emerged as a frontrunner in the highly esteemed Times Higher Education Ranking 2024.

The results, announced today, have placed AWKUM at the pinnacle of academic excellence in various categories. AWKUM has secured the 1st position in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the 2nd position in Pakistan in the Times Higher Education Ranking 2024. This recognition underscores the university’s dedication to excellence in education and research.

AWKUM’s influence extends far beyond national borders, as the institution has been ranked 601-800 out of 1904 overall and an impressive 313th worldwide in research quality. This global recognition speaks volumes about the university’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and scholarly pursuit. What truly sets AWKUM apart are its extraordinary scores.

Our Staff Reporter

