Babar Azam closes in on another record ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 

KARACHI - Pakistan captain Babar Azam is clos­ing in on another record with the ICC World Cup 2023 just around the corner. The prolific batter has 19 ODI hundreds in his career, so far, in 105 innings at an average of 58.16. If Babar scores two more centuries during the mega event, he will go past Saeed Anwar’s mark of 20 ODI tons — which is the most for Pakistan in the 50- over format. It must be noted that the Pakistan team took part in a training session at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, on Thursday. This was Paki­stan’s first training session af­ter arriving on Indian shores for the ICC World Cup 2023. Majority of the Pakistan play­ers took part in the session, which included Babar, Sha­heen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali. The Pakistan men’s cricket team landed in Hyderabad, India, on Wednesday from Dubai to par­ticipate in the mega event.