Balochistan IGP launches Traffic Police FM Radio

QUETTA - Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Ab­dul Khaliq Sheikh Thursday formally inaugurated Quetta Traffic Police Radio FM 88.6 on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, he said the Radio FM 88.6 would broadcast live information programs for the public from 6 am to 10 pm to inform pub­lic about traffic alternate routes as well as traffic rules. He said Radio is an effective way to create awareness about public safety and reduce acci­dents. He said that broadcasting of FM radio was an excellent step in terms of accident prevention, weather advisory, traffic flow on carriageways and awareness of traffic rules. “Its importance cannot be denied for raising traffic awareness among the public and bringing about change in attitudes”, he added. The IG Police further said that the purpose of FM radio was to educate people about traffic rules, traffic jams, rush hour and obtaining driving license adding that FM ra­dio broadcast would be of utmost importance to keep commuters on the roads updated about weather, traffic jams and alternate routes. He said that FM radio station would help in making the roads safe for everyone adding that very soon its broadcast would be linked to other districts of Balochistan. IGP said Balochistan province, where many measures have been taken in view of the safety and convenience of the people, the valu­able services in terms of reorganization, develop­ment, training and improvement of the army are worth mentioning, he underlined.