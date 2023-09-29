Friday, September 29, 2023
Banks to remain opened tomorrow for tax collection

September 29, 2023
Business

KARACHI - State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday directed all banks to keep their authorized branches open on Saturday (Septem­ber 30) in order to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of government duties and taxes. The decision has been taken on the request of Fed­eral Board of Revenue (FBR) to facilitate the collection of taxes through ADC’s Over-the-Counter (OTC) facil­ity, said a statement issued here. All the branches of all banks- opening on Satur­day- shall observe extended working hours till 5:00 p.m. for the purpose, it added. The central bank further advised banks to keep their branches concerned open till such time that is neces­sary to facilitate the special clearing by NIFT on Sep­tember 30, 2023.

