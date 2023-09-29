Banks to remain opened tomorrow for tax collection

KARACHI - State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday directed all banks to keep their authorized branches open on Saturday (September 30) in order to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of government duties and taxes. The decision has been taken on the request of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to facilitate the collection of taxes through ADC’s Over-the-Counter (OTC) facility, said a statement issued here. All the branches of all banks- opening on Saturday- shall observe extended working hours till 5:00 p.m. for the purpose, it added. The central bank further advised banks to keep their branches concerned open till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing by NIFT on September 30, 2023.