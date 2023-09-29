Bilal, Hamza, Amir win titles in McDonald’s Junior National Tennis

LAHORE - The McDonald’s Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 wit­nessed Bilal Asim, Hamza Ro­man, and Amir Mazari emerge as champions in the U-18, U-16, and U-14 boys singles categories, respectively. This thrilling com­petition unfolded at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy in Nishtar Park on Thursday.

In the U-18 boys singles final, Bilal Asim demonstrated his prowess, securing victory over Hamza Roman with a score of 7-6, 6-1. In a gripping U-18 boys doubles final, Abubakar Talha and Ali Talha defeated Hamid Israr and Hamza Roman with scores of 6-2, 5-7, and 10-4. The U-16 boys singles final saw Hamza Roman emerge victori­ous over Abubakar Talha with a scoreline of 7-5, 7-6.

In the U-14 boys singles fi­nal, Amir Mazari, a student of renowned coach Rashid Malik, triumphed over Hamza Ali Riz­wan with a score of 6-1, 7-5. The U-14 boys doubles final saw Abubakar Talha and Zohaib Afzal Malik secure victory over Omer Jawad and Hamza Ali Riz­wan with scores of 4-2, 4-1.

In the boys/girls U-12 final, Waqas Janas defeated Hajra Su­hail with scores of 4-2, 4-1. The boys/girls U-12 doubles final witnessed Hajra Suhail and Ab­dur Rehman clinch victory over Junaid Khan and Ahmad Hus­sain with scores of 4-1, 5-4. In the boys/girls U-10 final, Rashid Ali Bachani emerged victorious over Mustafa Uzair Rana with scores of 4-0, 4-1.

The concluding ceremony was graced by PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) as the chief guest. He distributed prizes to the winners, joined by former PTF Secretary Col (R) Asif Dar. The event was attended by players, their families, and other distinguished individu­als. Malik praised the efforts of Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman for the development of tennis in Punjab and expressed optimism that tennis would continue to flourish in the province under his dynamic leadership. He also extended his gratitude to McDonald’s for sponsoring the event and hoped for more such sponsors to step forward in sup­port of this beautiful game.