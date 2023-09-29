BTTN holds seminar on occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi

QUETTA - Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) organized an in-house seminar at its Conference Hall on the occasion of Eid- Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW). BTTN head Brig Agha Ahmad Gul (R) said the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is full of guidance. One can learn a lot from him. Common am­nesty at the time of the Conquest of Mecca is a great act of forgiveness, teaching us to also learn to forgive. Also, the wisdom he showed at the place of Hudaibiya where he reached a treaty with the Quraysh to perform Hajj peace­fully the next year rather than warring with the Quraysh is what speaks volumes of his leadership and statesman­ship characterism, said a press release. Earlier, Asadullah Raisani formally began the event by quoting one of the famous Hadith of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), “An Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab nor a non-Arab has any superiority over an Arab; also, a White has no superiority over a Black nor a Black has any superi­ority over a White except by piety and good action.” He also emphasized on the Prophet Muhammad`s (PBUH) character as one of the greatest law-givers of all time. He quoted different Hadith where the Holy Prophet (PBUH) has clearly given principles and laws to run a society. Research Director Dr. Maria Malik said in her addressing that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was sent as an example for all humanity and not for Muslims alone. She discussed the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as the guide, the leader, and the guided one.