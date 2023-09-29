Bugti condemns Zhob cross-border attack, vows to eliminate every single terrorist

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Zhob on Friday, and said that the Pakistan Army soldiers thwarted TTP terrorists’ attempt to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan.

In a message released here, the minister said that the Pakistan Army sent three terrorists to hell in retaliatory action.

He prayed for the high status of the martyred, expressing heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families.

Bugti said the entire nation paid tribute to the patriotism of the security forces and the Pakistani nation stood by their soldiers.

“We will wipe out every single terrorist and enemy of the country on the earth,” he vowed.

He said cowardly acts of terrorists could not sabotage peace and prosperity in Pakistan.