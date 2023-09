Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar performed Umrah last night after reaching Makkah al-Mukarramah.

On this occasion, he prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and harmony among the Muslim Ummah.

As a special gesture of respect, the door of Khana-e-Kaaba was opened and the Prime Minister got the honour to pray inside the Holy Kaaba.