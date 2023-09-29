China-Pakistan cooperation to multiply in future: Envoy

ISLAMABAD-Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong yesterday said that China and Pakistan cooperation will multiply in the years to come.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy here to celebrate China’s National Day, he said Pakistan and China were iron brothers and had been cooperating in all fields. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Information Minister Murtza Solangi, Culture Minister Jamal Shah and others participated in the event. A host of envoys and journalists were also in attendance.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong said China was dedicated to strengthening the strong friendship and enduring strategic cooperation between the two countries. He said the cooperation between the two friendly countries was benefitting both the sides.

The Chinese Ambassador reaffirmed the strong friendship between China and Pakistan, emphasizing China’s commitment to support Pakistan. He stressed that China’s experiences would significantly contribute to Pakistan’s social and economic well-being and expressed his delight at being in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas said Pakistan and China were close friends and committed to strengthen this partnership further. He said the two countries stand together for the peace and prosperity of the regional.

Jilani said the Pakistani nation was also celebrating the National Day of China together with their Chinese friends.

He said the Pakistani government was committed to enhance the cooperation between the two countries to new levels. In his speech, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani acknowledged the transformative influence of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, marking the beginning of a new era of collaborative growth and prosperity.

The Senate Chairman underscored Pakistan’s conducive investment climate, encouraging Chinese investors to explore mutually advantageous project opportunities.

He highlighted that Chinese investments in Pakistan have created valuable job opportunities for the nation’s youth and have played a pivotal role in advancing regional development.

Sanjrani expressed gratitude for Chinese private sector investments in remote areas of Pakistan. He also commended Chinese President Xi Jinping’s global leadership qualities, praising his influential writings, and proposed translating his book into Urdu. During the National Day holiday, known as Golden Week, Chinese people engage in various activities, including travel, both domestically and internationally. Festivities, including flag-raising ceremonies, fireworks, and light shows, take place nationwide, with Beijing hosting the largest celebrations.

A significant civil-military parade is held in Beijing every five years, featuring a flag-raising ceremony at Tian’anmen Square. Throughout the week, people relax, travel, enjoy good food, exchange gifts, and, for many, reunite with their families.