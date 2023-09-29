Court summons PA Speaker in Chiniot mines case

LAHORE - An ac­countability court on Thurs­day summoned eight accused, including Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan, for Oc­tober 7 in the Chiniot mines and minerals reference. Ac­countability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani issued the or­ders on the reference, submit­ted by the National Account­ability Bureau (NAB). NAB had approached the court for reopening of the refer­ence, closed under the defunct amendments to the Nation­al Accountability Ordinance (NAO), set aside by the Su­preme Court. An accountability court on October 6, 2022, had returned the Chiniot mines and minerals reference to NAB with an observation that it lacked ju­risdiction to proceed further in the case after the amend­ments introduced to the NAO. Besides Sibtain Khan, Salman Ghani, Muhammad Aslam, Ab­dul Sattar Mian, Imtiaz Ahmad Cheema and others had been named as the accused in the reference. The bureau had al­leged that Sibtain Khan exceed­ed his powers and awarded a multi-billion contract to a firm of his choice during 2007 when he was minister for mines and minerals in the PML-Q govern­ment. The bureau stated the company that was given the contract had a paid-up capital of Rs 2.5 million only and also lacked the experience required for the project.