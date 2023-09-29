Cricketer Humayun Farhat urges parents to vaccinate children against polio

LAHORE - Former Pakistani test crick­eter Humayun Farhat has emphasized on parents to continue vaccinating children against polio until the virus is completely eradicated from Pakistan. The call by the crick­eter came on Thursday at the launch of the pre-campaign polio National Immunisation Days preparations held at Sa­manabad Hospital, Lahore. Punjab plans to inoculate near­ly 21.2 million children in the upcoming vaccination drive starting from October 2 which will help boost children’s im­munity against the virus. Pun­jab is polio-free since October 2020. Nevertheless, this suc­cess will remain fragile unless and until polio is completely eradicated from both Pakistan and Afghanistan. Punjab is fully cognizant of the potential impact on the country’s most populous province and re­mains committed tracking and vaccinating all children. “Polio eradication must remain an urgent priority. And we need to maintain the highest level of vigilance to keep Punjab polio-free in the current envi­ronment”, said Mr Farhat who has represented Pakistan in one-day and test teams. The coach of Lahore division team and former national cricketer announced to join polio eradi­cation efforts and hoped that no child suffered from the crippling disease. “I pray and hope that no child ever again should suffer from lifelong paralysis due to polio. I com­mit that polio eradication will be one of my highest priorities and I will support all upcoming vaccination campaigns until the country becomes polio-free”, he added. Mr Farhat also acknowledged the efforts of polio team towards effective implementation of vaccina­tion campaigns at field level irrespective of security and access challenges. Punjab has deployed over 200,000 mo­bile and transit teams to vac­cinate all children five years of age and below in the upcom­ing campaign. The teams have been instrumental in deliver­ing the vaccines at doorsteps and serve as a frontline force in addressing concerns of the communities at all levels of implementation.