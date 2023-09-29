Cricketer Humayun Farhat urges parents to vaccinate children against polio

LAHORE - Former Pakistani test cricketer Humayun Farhat has emphasized on parents to continue vaccinating children against polio until the virus is completely eradicated from Pakistan. The call by the cricketer came on Thursday at the launch of the pre-campaign polio National Immunisation Days preparations held at Samanabad Hospital, Lahore. Punjab plans to inoculate nearly 21.2 million children in the upcoming vaccination drive starting from October 2 which will help boost children’s immunity against the virus. Punjab is polio-free since October 2020. Nevertheless, this success will remain fragile unless and until polio is completely eradicated from both Pakistan and Afghanistan. Punjab is fully cognizant of the potential impact on the country’s most populous province and remains committed tracking and vaccinating all children. “Polio eradication must remain an urgent priority. And we need to maintain the highest level of vigilance to keep Punjab polio-free in the current environment”, said Mr Farhat who has represented Pakistan in one-day and test teams. The coach of Lahore division team and former national cricketer announced to join polio eradication efforts and hoped that no child suffered from the crippling disease. “I pray and hope that no child ever again should suffer from lifelong paralysis due to polio. I commit that polio eradication will be one of my highest priorities and I will support all upcoming vaccination campaigns until the country becomes polio-free”, he added. Mr Farhat also acknowledged the efforts of polio team towards effective implementation of vaccination campaigns at field level irrespective of security and access challenges. Punjab has deployed over 200,000 mobile and transit teams to vaccinate all children five years of age and below in the upcoming campaign. The teams have been instrumental in delivering the vaccines at doorsteps and serve as a frontline force in addressing concerns of the communities at all levels of implementation.