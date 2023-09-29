Dacoits deprive 2 men of mobile, cash in Rawat 

Islamabad-A gang of armed dacoits deprived two citizens of mobile phones and cash in Rawat area of Police Station (PS) Humak, informed sources on Thursday.

Though police have registered cases against the unknown dacoits yet no arrest or recovery was made so far, something seeking strong attention of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad towards the surge in street crime in jurisdiction of PS Humak, they said. According to sources, Bahadur Khan, a citizen, approached officials of PS Humak and lodged complaint three armed dacoits intercepted him and his friend on gunpoint and snatched two mobile phones and cash from them.

After committing the crime, the dacoits managed to escape from the scene on a motorcycle, he added. The victim appealed police to register a case against the accused to recover the cash and mobile phones. Police have lodged First Information Report (FIR) against the dacoits and began investigation, sources said.

Meanwhile, the officials of PS Kohsar, under command of Station House Officer (SHO) Sub Inspector (SI) Shafqat Faiz, have busted a dacoit gang involved in street crimes by arresting two of its active members besides recovering cash, mobile phone and weapons, according to a police spokesman.

The detained daocits have been identified as Danial Akram and Muhammad Irfan agaisnt whom a case has also been registered by the police. A court of law has sent the duo to Adiala Jail for identification parade after police produced them for legal proceedings against them, he said. IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and SSP Operations Malik Jamil Zafar appreciated the efforts of SHO PS Kohsar SI Shafqat Faiz and his team for netting notorious dacoits.