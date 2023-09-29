DC Bahawalpur for vaccinating every child against polio

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that no child should be left non-vac­cinated during the five-day anti-polio campaign starting on October 2 in the Bahawalpur district in which more than 0.8 million children up to five years of age will be vaccinated against polio.

Chairing a review meeting in his office on Thursday, the DC said that the members of the polio teams should per­form their services properly. He said that not a single child should be left non-vaccinat­ed during this campaign. He said that the team members should work actively at the bus stands. In this regard, the Regional Transport Authority needs to play an active role.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that children should be made aware of polio pre­vention in educational institu­tions. He said that polio drops should also be given to chil­dren living in remote areas of Cholistan. He said that mem­bers of the polio teams should be trained to perform their duties in a better manner. He said that committees should be formed at the tehsil levels for monitoring of teams.

The meeting was informed that the door-to-door cam­paign will continue from Oc­tober 2 to October 4 in which polio teams will go door-to-door to give polio drops to children. The left-out children will be vaccinated under the catch-up activity on October 5 and October 6. The DC said that 3276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams and 136 tran­sit teams would work in the field during the polio cam­paign. He informed that 132 Union Council Monitoring Of­ficers and 667 Area Incharges would supervise the cam­paign. He further informed that children would also be given vitamin-A capsules to improve their immunity.

Additional Deputy Commis­sioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, CEO Health Dr Syed Tanveer Hussain, WHO repre­sentative Dr Masood and oth­ers attended the meeting.