Delay in registration of FIRs won’t be tolerated: Sindh IGP

KARACHI-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar Raja directed the police to ensure prompt registration of FIRs. Chairing a high-level meeting about law and order in the province, he added that he would not tolerate non-registration or delay in any FIR and strict departmental action would be taken against those found responsible.The IGP asked the police officials to take strict action against drug dealers and different mafias in Sindh as the Special Branch had already provided them a list of such criminal elements. He said street crimes should be eliminated through effective policing and street criminals should also be taken to task. IGP Raja directed the police to carry out intelligence-based operations against dacoits in riverine areas of Sindh.