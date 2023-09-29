Development of Sialkot my top priority: DC

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Shah Mir Iqbal has said that dur­ing Sialkot deployment, it will be my priority to work for the de­velopment, beauty and improve­ment of the citizens of Iqbal city and Sialkot district, the develop­ment projects organized by the Punjab government.

Attention will be given to timely completion, the projects managed by PESP are delayed, PESP officers and NESPOC have been instructed to come with a detailed briefing in the meet­ing, the problems faced by the citizens through the media and their solutions. Suggestions for this will be welcomed. Panels of journalists will be formed in consultation with journalists, who will be authorised to par­ticipate in various government meetings including develop­ment and to get the feedback of neutral people along with the official reports about the measures. These views were expressed in the committee room by print and electronic media representatives Junaid Aftab, Nawaz Qureshi, Mian Ashfaq, Arif Ahmed, Zahid Khan, Ahmed, Bilal, Waqar Naqvi,Irfan Gull,Fazal Qureshi ,Umair Ashraf, Osman, Osama,Hizer Sheikh, Farooq Ahmed, Irfan Gul, Imran Waqar and others on the occasion of the introductory meeting. He said that improve­ment in the health sector, edu­cation sector, traffic problems, price control, encroachments are priority. Instructions have been issued to eliminate, drain­age and water supply issues, provision of grants, improving the quality of service delivery in government institutions.

The Deputy Commissioner said that people associated with the media are playing a very important role for the so­ciety, mutual communication with them will be made more effective, solving the problems of the journalist community will be a priority and regu­lar meetings should be held with them in the future. Ear­lier, journalists associated with print and electronic media informed the Deputy Commis­sioner about the civic issues.