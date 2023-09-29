Development of Sialkot my top priority: DC

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Shah Mir Iqbal has said that during Sialkot deployment, it will be my priority to work for the development, beauty and improvement of the citizens of Iqbal city and Sialkot district, the development projects organized by the Punjab government.
Attention will be given to timely completion, the projects managed by PESP are delayed, PESP officers and NESPOC have been instructed to come with a detailed briefing in the meeting, the problems faced by the citizens through the media and their solutions. Suggestions for this will be welcomed. Panels of journalists will be formed in consultation with journalists, who will be authorised to participate in various government meetings including development and to get the feedback of neutral people along with the official reports about the measures. These views were expressed in the committee room by print and electronic media representatives Junaid Aftab, Nawaz Qureshi, Mian Ashfaq, Arif Ahmed, Zahid Khan, Ahmed, Bilal, Waqar Naqvi,Irfan Gull,Fazal Qureshi ,Umair Ashraf, Osman, Osama,Hizer Sheikh, Farooq Ahmed, Irfan Gul, Imran Waqar and others on the occasion of the introductory meeting. He said that improvement in the health sector, education sector, traffic problems, price control, encroachments are priority. Instructions have been issued to eliminate, drainage and water supply issues, provision of grants, improving the quality of service delivery in government institutions.
The Deputy Commissioner said that people associated with the media are playing a very important role for the society, mutual communication with them will be made more effective, solving the problems of the journalist community will be a priority and regular meetings should be held with them in the future. Earlier, journalists associated with print and electronic media informed the Deputy Commissioner about the civic issues.