Driving licence branch opens in SW

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - To facilitate the residents of South Waziristan, a new driving license branch was inaugurated by Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti. During his visit to South Waziristan Lower, he met with tribal elders and discussed issues and challenges in the area. He emphasized the importance of trust and cooperation between the community and the police to maintain peace and eliminate crimes.

Additionally, a high-level meeting was held to review the law and order situation in the district. The RPO stressed the importance of discipline, respect, and good relations with the public for the district police. Commendation certificates were awarded to outstanding police officers, further motivating them to ensure peace and security in the region.