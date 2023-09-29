Friday, September 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Driving licence branch opens in SW

APP
September 29, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -  To facilitate the residents of South Waziristan, a new driving license branch was inaugurated by Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti. During his visit to South Waziristan Lower, he met with tribal elders and discussed issues and challenges in the area. He emphasized the importance of trust and cooperation between the community and the police to maintain peace and eliminate crimes.

Additionally, a high-level meeting was held to review the law and order situation in the district. The RPO stressed the importance of discipline, respect, and good relations with the public for the district police. Commendation certificates were awarded to outstanding police officers, further motivating them to ensure peace and security in the region.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1695968163.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023