Friday, September 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

Dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country: PMD
Web Desk
10:25 AM | September 29, 2023
National

Dry weather is likely to prevail over other areas of the country, while hot in southern parts during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind and thunderstorm (with hailstorm at isolated places) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, upper/central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Snowfall over high mountains is also likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period. Rainwind/thunderstorm may occur in south Punjab. 

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Peshawar twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi twenty-seven, Quetta thirteen.  Gilgit fifteen Muzafarabad sixteen and Murree fourteen degree centigrade.   

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind with thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag, partly cloudy and dry in Jammu, Leh, Shopian and Baramula.

Nawaz Sharif ready to face any situation after arrival in Pakistan: Asif

Temperature recorded this morning: 

Srinagar and Anantnag ten degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-one, Leh four, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula nine degree centigrade.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1695968163.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023