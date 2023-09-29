Dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

Dry weather is likely to prevail over other areas of the country, while hot in southern parts during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind and thunderstorm (with hailstorm at isolated places) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, upper/central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Snowfall over high mountains is also likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period. Rainwind/thunderstorm may occur in south Punjab.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Peshawar twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi twenty-seven, Quetta thirteen. Gilgit fifteen Muzafarabad sixteen and Murree fourteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind with thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag, partly cloudy and dry in Jammu, Leh, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Anantnag ten degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-one, Leh four, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula nine degree centigrade.