ECP restores voter lists for changes

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yes­terday restored voters lists giving one more chance to voters to make changes, transfers and corrections to their voting information.

The commission has enabled the voters to make changes in their votes until October 25. The elec­tion regulatory authority has unfrozen the voter lists after the delimitation of constituencies. The process of making changes and correction will re­main for one month which is not extendable. The commission has recently published preliminary lists of delimitation of constituencies and final list expected to be published by the end of November.