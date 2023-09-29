Education minister commends NCA’s cultural initiative

LAHORE - Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has laud­ed the National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore over its commitment to preserving cultural heri­tage and fostering artistic talents. Speaking at the inauguration of ‘Crafting Histories Project’ visual display at the NCA here on Thursday, he highlighted the government’s dedication to providing support to the institution within budget constraints. The exhibition, a collab­orative effort with Glasgow Life Museums and Galleries and the British Council, will be held at the Zahoor-ul-Akhlaq Gallery at the NCA un­til October 8. Minister Sindhi expressed his ad­miration for the exceptional abilities of NCA’s students, emphasising that such exhibitions play a crucial role in raising cultural aware­ness among the younger generation. Sindhi also voiced his desire for the NCA to establish a museum, preserving images and artifacts from post-1857 Subcontinent history.