Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated with full zeal in Sialkot 

SIALKOT - In Sialkot, like the rest of the country, Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) will be celebrated with full devo­tion and respect. More than 1,206 police officers and em­ployees will be on duty for the security of 185 processions today, six processions of A category, 39 of B category and 140 of C category will be organised on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi in Sialkot district The main procession in Sialkot will start from Abu Hanifah Mosque Govt Murray College Road, CCTV cameras have been installed on the routes of the processions, along with this, the processions will also be monitored by the cameras of the Safe City Proj­ect. Deputy Commissioner directed that the police should remain on alert to maintain the flow of traffic on the routes of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi processions.

Chief Patron Civil Defense District Sialkot Tahir Kapur said that Civil Defense volunteers will participate in the pro­cession. Meanwhile, Sherwani House, Sialkot Lies Club, Old Boys Government Pilot School, The Light School, Pakistan Peace Bird, all central Jamia Masjids of Sialkot, Daska, Pasrur and Sambaryal should hold a Milad celebrations, in which homage will be paid to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Prizes will be given to the participants of processions and bands passing through other markets including Mori Gate, Circular Road, Chowk Allama Iqbal, Mujahid Road, Chowk Shaheedan, Kashmir Road, Babe Di Berry, Tehsil Bazar. It is magnificently decorated with the most beautiful models of Kaaba and Masjid Banvi besides flags, electric lamps.