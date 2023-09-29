Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

ISLAMABAD - Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) is being celebrated with great religious zeal and fervor across the country on Fri­day (today).

According to officials, the day will dawn with thirty one guns salute at the federal capital and twenty one guns salute at all the provincial capitals. Special prayers for the unity of Mus­lim Ummah and progress and pros­perity of the country will be offered in the mosques after Fajr prayers.

Special conferences, events and Mehfil-e-Milad are being arranged to pay respect to the last messenger whose life and teachings are beacon of light for the whole mankind.

Buildings, streets, roads, mosques and houses have been decorated with colorful lights in connection with the auspicious occasion. Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) is also being celebrated across the Punjab prov­ince including the provincial capital Lahore today. People have decorat­ed houses and streets with electric lamps bunties and green lights.

Like other parts of the country, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) is be­ing celebrated in Sindh, including provincial capital Karachi, with great religious fervor. In this con­nection, special events, Mehfil-Mi­laad, processions and conferences would be held to pay deep re­spect to the Holy Prophet (SAWW) whose life and teachings are an in­spiration for the Muslim Ummah. Most of the public and private buildings, streets, roads, mosques and houses have been illuminated with colorful lights.

In Karachi, three major proces­sions will be taken out various parts of the country.

In Peshawar, the main procession will be taken out from Milad Chowk today. The procession after passing through its traditional routes will culminate at Qissa Khwani Bazaar. All the bazaars and markets in the city have been decorated and illu­minated to mark the day.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi Sallallah-o- Alaihe Wa Alehi Wasallam will also being celebrated in Baloch­istan with religious zeal and fer­vor today. On this occasion, a pro­cession of faithful will be taken out from Saryab Road which will march through its conventional routes and will culminat at Jamiat Roy Road in Quetta city.

Similarly, various religious, polit­ical, social organisations and edu­cational institutions have chalked out various programmes. Eid Mila­dun Nabi (SAW) is being celebrated on both sides of LoC with religious reverence tomorrow.