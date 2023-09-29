Every step for welfare of special persons: Minister

LAHORE - The first meeting of CRPD was held in the office of DG Social Welfare under the chairmanship of the caretaker provincial minister of Health and Social Welfare and Bait ul-Mal Prof. Dr. Javed Akram. Dur­ing the meeting, the caretaker provincial minister, Department of Health and Social Welfare and Bait ul Mal Prof. Dr. Javed Karam, also approved impor­tant decisions regarding the Council on Rights of Persons with Disabilities under the Punjab Em­powerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2022. Secretary CRPD Mudassar Riaz Malik explained the aims and objectives of the formation of the council. On this occasion, the caretaker provincial minister, Department of Health and Social Wel­fare and Bait ul -Mal, Prof. Dr. Javid Akram said that today we are gathered here to improve the lives of differently abled people. Every step will be taken to give the differently abled people their rights. During the meeting, a committee has been formed for the recruitment of CRPD staff. Law and Regulation Committee has been formed dur­ing the meeting. Committees on executive com­mittee, education, health, employment, sports and social protection have also been formed. During the meeting, the establishment of Dis­trict Welfare and Rehabilitation Units has been approved. Approval has been given to form as­sessment boards to assess disability. SOPs of Disabled Persons Management Information System have been approved during the meeting. The inclusion of a representative of Pakistan Bait ul Mal in the District Assessment Board has been approved. The formation of Provincial Assessment Committee has been approved dur­ing the meeting. Under Section 31, it has been approved to fix 3% quota for persons with lim­ited abilities in government and private depart­ments. During the meeting, approval has been given to send a summary to the Chief Minister of Punjab for the formation of special courts for persons with disabilities. He further said that we are doing our best to create more facilities for differently abled people.