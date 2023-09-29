Fake fertilizer worth over Rs1m seized, one accused held

MULTAN - Agriculture extension de­partment teams have raided at fake fertilizer factories and seized fake fertilizers worth over Rs one million and ar­rested the accused. Assistant fertilizer controller Allah Ra­kha Sandhu seized false fer­tilizer and materials worth Rs 1 million. In a raid at a bo­gus fertilizer factory in Babar town’s Naag Shah chowk, In the Qutubpur police station, a case was opened against the factory owners Muham­mad Imran, Tariq Khan, and Malik Munir. The labor in charge, Muhammad Javed, son of Muhammad Riaz, has also been detained by police. Nine distinct phony fertilizer varieties were being made by the suspects. In the mean­time, a search on a bogus fer­tilizer factory in Shujabad re­sulted in the recovery of DAP fertilizer and supplies worth Rs 84,000. Additionally, cases were filed against Shahid Ka­reem and Muhammad Am­jad. The police received the fertilizer and other confiscat­ed things. Fertilizer samples were collected and sent to a lab for examination.