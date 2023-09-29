Fake fertilizer worth over Rs1m seized, one accused held

MULTAN - Agriculture extension department teams have raided at fake fertilizer factories and seized fake fertilizers worth over Rs one million and arrested the accused. Assistant fertilizer controller Allah Rakha Sandhu seized false fertilizer and materials worth Rs 1 million. In a raid at a bogus fertilizer factory in Babar town’s Naag Shah chowk, In the Qutubpur police station, a case was opened against the factory owners Muhammad Imran, Tariq Khan, and Malik Munir. The labor in charge, Muhammad Javed, son of Muhammad Riaz, has also been detained by police. Nine distinct phony fertilizer varieties were being made by the suspects. In the meantime, a search on a bogus fertilizer factory in Shujabad resulted in the recovery of DAP fertilizer and supplies worth Rs 84,000. Additionally, cases were filed against Shahid Kareem and Muhammad Amjad. The police received the fertilizer and other confiscated things. Fertilizer samples were collected and sent to a lab for examination.