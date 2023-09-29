Friday, September 29, 2023
FIA arrests man for harassing woman online

Agencies
September 29, 2023
LAHORE   -   The Federal investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle ar­rested a man here on Thurs­day for online sexual harass­ment. According to an FIA spokesperson, Sub-Inspec­tor Maria Saif took action against the accused Abdul­lah for sharing objectionable photographs of a woman. He had also been sending emails to the victim to blackmail her and sent inappropriate mate­rial to her family. The FIA also seized mobile-phone, used by the accused, for investigation purposes. Under the Preven­tion of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), a case was also regis­tered against the accused. 

Agencies

