FIA arrests man for harassing woman online

LAHORE - The Federal investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle arrested a man here on Thursday for online sexual harassment. According to an FIA spokesperson, Sub-Inspector Maria Saif took action against the accused Abdullah for sharing objectionable photographs of a woman. He had also been sending emails to the victim to blackmail her and sent inappropriate material to her family. The FIA also seized mobile-phone, used by the accused, for investigation purposes. Under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), a case was also registered against the accused.