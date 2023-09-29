Friday, September 29, 2023
FIA seizes luxury vehicles owned by showroom owner in Karachi

Agencies
September 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Commercial Banking Circle team seized four luxury vehicles in a trade-based money laundering case on Thursday.
According to details, the FIA continues to investigate car showroom owners in order to catch ‘trade-based’ money laundering in Karachi. In the latest action, FIA team raided a car showroom at Khalid bin Waleed road and seized four luxury vehicles including, Land Cruiser, Audi and others. The vehicles were seized as the showroom owner failed to present proof of import of the vehicles. The officials further said that the car showroom owner was asked multiple times to appear before the FIA team, but he did not. The agency further said notice has been issued to the owners of Karachi’s thirteen car showrooms. Earlier, the FIA officials raided the residence of a businessman Aziz Seekha in Karachi in which they recovered a huge amount of foreign and Pakistani currency and prize bonds.
FIA raided businessman Aziz Seekha’s house in Karachi on September 26 at 8:45 pm. The joint raid was conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency, police and the officials of the sensitive agency.

