Finance ministry projects high inflation in coming months, 29-31pc for Sept

ISLAMABAD-The ministry of finance has projected that inflation will remain high in the coming months, as it is expected to be remain around 29 to 31 percent in the month of September this year.

The ministry noted that inflation would increase owing to the major increase in fuel price in the month of September 2023. “Together with this, the upward adjustment in energy tariffs is further likely to intensify inflationary pressures in the coming months as these price adjustments are expected to place additional burden on transportation costs, essential items, and services,” the ministry noted in its report, ‘Monthly update & outlook September 2023’.

The government’s stern administrative action against the unlawful foreign exchange dealers and hoarders in commodity markets is stabilizing the exchange rate, providing a respite to the imported inflation and easing out commodity prices. The SBP has also maintained the policy rate to the previous level in view of anchored inflationary expectations. The agricultural outlook for Kharif 2023 seems promising as the input demand shows an uptick due to lucrative incentives by the government; however, there may be downside risks due to climate shocks. The recent pest attack on cotton crops may pose substantial risks to the cotton yield.

The ministry has projected that the current account will remain within a sustainable limit. The recent administrative measures against speculative activity in the foreign exchange market in the month of September will positively impact remittances inflows, trade, and current account balance. Moreover, Pakistan’s main export markets particularly US, UK, Euro Area and China’s monthly CLI positions indicate an upward trend, indicating positive prospects for export growth in the coming months. However, imports will gradually increase to stimulate economic activities in the economy. In July FY2024, fiscal performance remained satisfactory while exhibiting a surplus in the primary balance accompanied by a fiscal deficit at the same level as last year. Overall fiscal deficit remained at 0.2 percent of GDP in July FY2024, almost the same as last year. In July FY2024, the primary balance showed a surplus of Rs 311.2 billion (0.3 percent of GDP) against the surplus of Rs 142.2 billion (0.2 percent of GDP) last year.

The net federal revenues grew significantly by 66.4 percent in July FY2024 to Rs 380.9 billion against Rs 228.9 billion last year. The primary factor in the revenue performance was a substantial rise in non-tax collection, which soared to Rs 139.4 billion in July FY2024 from Rs 40.8 billion last year. Amongst all, higher receipts from petroleum levy, royalties on oil/gas, and the United Nations played a vital role in improving the non-tax collection. On the other hand, FBR tax collection grew by 23.0 percent to Rs 538.4 billion in July FY2024 against Rs 437.4 billion last year.

As compared to revenues, total expenditures grew by 20 percent to Rs 644.9 billion in July FY2024 against Rs 536.2 billion last year. Within total, current spending increased by 18.0 percent on account of a 52.0 percent rise in markup payments, while non-markup current spending reduced by 48.3 percent. According to the ministry of finance, recent administrative measures aimed at improving the availability of essential food commodities and expected ease in supply constraints have improved the inflation outlook. Moreover, administrative and regulative action for curbing illegal activities in the foreign exchange market have started to yield desired dividends and narrowing the gap between interbank and open market exchange rates. On the external front, current account deficit and aligned indicators are showing some developments in August. Similarly, fiscal performance remains satisfactory at the start of FY2024. It is expected that the economic revival plan and prudent actions - policies including SIFC and IT policy- will attract new investments to create a multiplier effect in the economy for higher and inclusive economic growth in FY2024 and further in the medium term.