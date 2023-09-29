Fuad Ishaq elected SCCI president

Peshawar - In a significant development, Fuad Ishaq and Sanaullah have been unanimously elected as president and senior vice president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for the 2023-24 term. This decision was announced during the SCCI’s executive committee meeting held at the chamber house in Peshawar. The meeting, chaired by Acting President Ijaz Afridi, saw the presence of prominent figures in the business community, including Ex-senator Ilyas Bilour, former SCCI presidents Zahid Shinwari, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Maqsood Anwar, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, and various other executive committee members.

In a show of unity and support for the newly elected leaders, Muhammad Ismail was also elected unopposed through co-option as a member of the chamber’s executive committee, filling a vacant seat left by the late executive member Laal Badshah. Ilyas Bilour, representing the Businessman Forum, expressed heartfelt congratulations to Fuad Ishaq, Sanaullah, and Muhammad Ismail for their uncontested election to these key positions. He emphasized the importance of visionary and dynamic leadership in guiding the SCCI toward progress and betterment.

Fuad Ishaq, the newly elected president, expressed his gratitude to the Businessman Forum, core committee members, and the executive body for entrusting him with this responsibility. He pledged to meet the expectations of the leadership and the business community, promising to work with a fresh vision and unwavering dedication. Under his leadership, the SCCI aims to enhance its role in the advancement of the region’s commerce and industry.