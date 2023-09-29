Govt all set to present final draft of ‘SOEs Policy 2023’ to federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD-The federal government is all set to present the final draft of the ‘State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Policy 2023’ to the federal cabinet for endorsement, an initiative aimed at reforming and revitalizing Pakistan’s state-owned enterprises.

The caretaker government has reviewed the draft policy on SOEs, which was circulated by the previous government. The government would prioritize the improvement of 85 out of some 200 SOEs which had the capacity to pay dividends, and were either profitable, or could become profitable. Under the policy, chief executive officers and independent directors will be nominated. Importantly, ad-hoc interventions will be prohibited, preventing ministries from issuing directives to SOEs. Electronic financial data will be diligently maintained for all organizations. The aim of the new policy would be capacity building of SOEs and a data hub has also been established to monitor performance of these SoEs.

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Thursday chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee of State-owned Enterprises (CCoSOE). The principal agenda of the meeting was to conduct a comprehensive review and finalization of the State-Owned Enterprises Policy 2023, a landmark initiative aimed at reforming and revitalizing Pakistan’s state-owned enterprises. The Cabinet Committee engaged in a constructive discussion, reviewing key elements of the policy in light of suggestions of the previous meetings, including governance structures, performance, and accountability mechanisms.

The finance minister stated that the State-Owned Enterprises Policy 2023 represents a critical step towards restructuring and modernizing our state-owned enterprises and economy. Our objective is to reduce the size of SOEs in the public sector as well as to make those which remain in the public sector to be more competitive, accountable, and responsive to the needs of our citizens. This policy will pave the way for a more efficient utilization of public resources and will enhance the overall economic landscape of Pakistan.

The finance minister underlined that the inconsistencies, contradictions and ambiguities in the relevant laws and rules have to be corrected to improve corporate governance in the SOEs. She said that the code of conduct for Boards of Governance in the SoEs have to be formulated and implemented in letter and spirit. The finance minister also emphasized the importance of enhanced scrutiny of the “fit and proper criterion” by the regulators. Dr Shamshad Akhtar underscored that the mismanagement of the SoEs due to status quo cannot be allowed to continue and dividends have to be improved through enhanced efficiency, transparency, and sustainability of state-owned enterprises.

The finance minister said that the Cabinet Committee on State-owned Enterprises and the Central Monitoring Unit has to play a major role to ensure business plans of the SOEs are in line with the sectoral priorities. The caretaker finance minister extended appreciation to members of the Committee for their contributions and commitment in the formalization and finalization of this transformative policy initiative. The meeting was attended by Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad, Minister for Communication, Maritime, & Railways, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Minister for Power & Petroleum, Muhammad Ali, Advisor to the PM on Finance Dr Waqar Masood, Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission Jahanzaib Khan, Chairman SECP, federal secretaries and other senior officers of the relevant ministries.