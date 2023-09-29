Govt servants urged to serve public diligently

QUETTA - Caretaker Local Government Minister Mehmood Al Hasan Mandokhel, on Thursday said govern­ment officers are the servants of the people urging them to serve public diligently. He expressed these views during his visit to Zhob campus of Univer­sity of Balochistan and addressing a meeting held at DC office Zhob. The minister inspected various departments of the IT section. He said that the students should pay attention to the acquisition of knowledge. He said that the importance of in­formation technology in the modern era cannot be denied. The architects of the future should work harder to acquire modern knowledge. Prior to this, Professor Abdul Salam Lodhi briefed the minister on the issues facing the university. The minister assured to solve the problems faced by the univer­sity. Mehboob Ahmad Achakzai, DC Zhob, Naseer Mandukhel, Vice Chairman District Council Maulvi Ibrahim, Engineer Sultan Mandukhel, Muhammad Asif Mandukhel were also present. The minister was briefed by the officers of each department on the performance and issues within their respec­tive organizations.