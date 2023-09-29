Govt to take action against smuggled drugs: Health Minister

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan issued an order to start a crackdown against counterfeit, unregistered, and smuggled drugs. According to a spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, the minister directed that the sale storage and distribution points of all such medicines should be stopped immediately. Dr Nadeem Jan said that strict legal action should be taken against the elements involved in these unregistered fake medicines. He said that the scope of surveillance in the market should be increased with checks on distributors, medical stores, and wholesalers in the markets. The minister said that effective measures are being taken for the uninterrupted supply of quality and safe medicines to the people.