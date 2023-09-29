Friday, September 29, 2023
Govt to take action against smuggled drugs: Health Minister

Agencies
September 29, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan issued an order to start a crackdown against counter­feit, unregistered, and smug­gled drugs. According to a spokesperson of the Minis­try of Health, the minister directed that the sale stor­age and distribution points of all such medicines should be stopped immediately. Dr Nadeem Jan said that strict legal action should be taken against the elements in­volved in these unregistered fake medicines. He said that the scope of surveillance in the market should be in­creased with checks on dis­tributors, medical stores, and wholesalers in the mar­kets. The minister said that effective measures are being taken for the uninterrupted supply of quality and safe medicines to the people.

Agencies

