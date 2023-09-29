Gulf Cooperation Council, Pakistan sign free trade agreement

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said Thursday that it signed a free trade agreement with Pakistan.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem al-Budaiwi and Pakistani Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz ”signed the initials of the free trade agreement,” the GCC said on the social media platform X.

Pakistan and the GCC signed a framework agreement to discuss the free trade pact in August 2004, but only a few rounds of talks took place. The two sides resumed the negotiations in 2021.

The GCC and Pakistan have engaged in negotiations in order to establish a free trade area.