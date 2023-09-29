Friday, September 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gulf Cooperation Council, Pakistan sign free trade agreement

Gulf Cooperation Council, Pakistan sign free trade agreement
Anadolu
9:42 AM | September 29, 2023
National

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said Thursday that it signed a free trade agreement with Pakistan.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem al-Budaiwi and Pakistani Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz ”signed the initials of the free trade agreement,” the GCC said on the social media platform X.

Pakistan and the GCC signed a framework agreement to discuss the free trade pact in August 2004, but only a few rounds of talks took place. The two sides resumed the negotiations in 2021.

The GCC and Pakistan have engaged in negotiations in order to establish a free trade area.

Tags:

Anadolu

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1695968163.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023