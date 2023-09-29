HEC announces Commonwealth Scholarships for masters and PhD students

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the Commonwealth Scholarships for masters and PhD programmes for the year 2023.

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) provides the UK government’s Commonwealth scholarship scheme to the students led by international development objectives.

The CSC has funded more than 30,000 individuals to study in the UK and gain skills, acquire knowledge, and build networks to tackle the global development challenges.

The students of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) can apply for the scholarships till October 17 (Tuesday) on the CSC portal.

According to the HEC's website, there are 26 nominations available for masters, 30 for PhD and 10 for teaching faculty PhD.